UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 259,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $715.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

