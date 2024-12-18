Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

