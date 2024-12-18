Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,931,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 280.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

