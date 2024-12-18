Jane Street Group LLC Buys 108,283 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Life Time Group worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTH opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

