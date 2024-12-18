First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 222.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.1 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

