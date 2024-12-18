Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 16.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Select Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

