Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,480 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.89% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000.

IPKW stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

