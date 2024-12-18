UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 290,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 925,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,563,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,511,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $550,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.55. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

