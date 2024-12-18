Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 151,416 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 579.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

