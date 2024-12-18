Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 204.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 158.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1,546.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 197.1% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $170.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $722,090.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,284.26. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,546.10. This trade represents a 34.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

