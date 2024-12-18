Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 74,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

