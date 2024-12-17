Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 806 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.94 and its 200-day moving average is $325.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

