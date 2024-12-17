National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 614 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.59.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
