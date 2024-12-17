Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

