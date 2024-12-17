Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 143,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 315.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

