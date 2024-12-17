XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

