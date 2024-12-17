Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.3 %

SLVM opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.