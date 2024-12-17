Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 23,840 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 333,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

