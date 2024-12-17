Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Incyte by 783.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 498.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

