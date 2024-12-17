XTX Topco Ltd Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 548,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,560,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 1,174,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

