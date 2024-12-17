Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ambev were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev by 311.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 581,880 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 30.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ambev by 154.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,805,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 198,462 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

