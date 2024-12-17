Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $205,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

