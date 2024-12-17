XTX Topco Ltd Invests $344,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.88 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

