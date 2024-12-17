Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $180,000 in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $297,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Amer Sports Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AS opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion and a PE ratio of -197.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amer Sports Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
