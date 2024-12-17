Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $180,000 in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $297,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion and a PE ratio of -197.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

