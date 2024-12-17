Jane Street Group LLC Sells 39,897 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,897 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

