Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.57 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161,356 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

