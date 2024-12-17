Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 70,717 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.