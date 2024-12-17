Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

