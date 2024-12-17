Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,601 shares of company stock worth $15,140,976. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

