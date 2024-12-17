Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Westlake by 18.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Westlake by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.17.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.77%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

