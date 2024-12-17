Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,017 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,017 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,751,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.5 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.