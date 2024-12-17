State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State Street Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $82,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 35.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.55%.

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

