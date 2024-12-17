Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

