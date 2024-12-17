Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 200,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $534,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $43.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

