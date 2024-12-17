Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

