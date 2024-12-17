Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.