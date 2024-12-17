Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $785,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,415,072. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,742.80. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

