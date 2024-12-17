Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,868 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 70.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Crane by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

