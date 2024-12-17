State Street Corp Sells 55,541 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,419,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

