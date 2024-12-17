Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,172 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 71.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

