61,510 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

