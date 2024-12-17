Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,615,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,906,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

