State Street Corp Sells 149,723 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $82,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Mark C. Mckenna purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.54 per share, with a total value of $990,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,635. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

