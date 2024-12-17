American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $2,899,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,554,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,872,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

