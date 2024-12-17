Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.