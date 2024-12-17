Verition Fund Management LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,820 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,976,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after buying an additional 483,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,424,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 389,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 289,830 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $741.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.