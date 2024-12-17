Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after buying an additional 476,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 9,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.