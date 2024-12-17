Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,278 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 37.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

