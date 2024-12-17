Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Davis Select International ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period.

BATS:DINT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

