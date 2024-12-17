Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.